Lok Sabha elections | BJP names 11 more candidates; Mahtab from Cuttack, ex-ambassador Sandhu from Amritsar

Except for former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu all the others have been fielded they represent in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

March 30, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP has fielded former Indian Ambassador to U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP has so far announced 411 candidates.

BJP has fielded former Indian Ambassador to U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP has so far announced 411 candidates. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP on March 30 named its candidates for 11 more Lok Sabha constituencies, fielding a number of leaders who joined it from different parties recently such as Bhartruhari Mahtab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Preneet Kaur.

All these leaders have been fielded from the seats they represent in the outgoing Lok Sabha, while former Indian ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu will be making his poll debut from Amritsar.

Hans Raj Hans, who had won from North West Delhi in 2019 on a BJP ticket, will contest from the Faridkot seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Veteran parliamentarian Mahtab, who quit the BJD recently, will contest from Cuttack, Bittu from Ludhiana, Kaur from Patiala, and Rinku from Jalandhar, a seat reserved for SCs.

Both Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, and Kaur, the wife of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, were in the Congress before joining the BJP, while Rinku was in the Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP on Sunday named two candidates from West Bengal, three from Odisha and six from Punjab.

It has so far announced its candidates for 411 seats.

