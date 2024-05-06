May 06, 2024 06:30 am | Updated May 08, 2024 06:17 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several meetings across India. In his fist rally in Odisha, he was confident that the party will elections in the State for the first time. “The BJP will form a double-engine government here after the ongoing elections. The expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, 2024,” he said. He also addressed two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh along with alliance partners TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. Union Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders held rallies in several parts of the country.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3 voting LIVE - May 7th

The Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to his party workers, said this election is a fight to save the country’s democracy and Constitution. He thanked them for their hard work so far and said that they would still had more work to do. “I know that as long as even a single Congress worker stands for the truth, hatred cannot win in India,” he wrote. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned in Rae Bareli and Amethi to ensure the party’s victory in the two high-profile seats.

Also Read | In the frontline: On Rahul Gandhi contesting from Rae Bareli

The controversy surrounding Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar comments on the death of Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare refuses to die down. The BJP wrote to the Election Commission of India seeking action against the party and its leader for allegedly peddling lies and defaming Ujjwal Nikam, Mumbai North Central candidate.

Mr. Wadettiwar purportedly called Mr. Nikam an “anti-national” and accused him of hiding the information that terrorist Ajmal Kasab did not kill Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare during the 26/11 terror attack. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said Mr. Wadettiwar’s statement was unfortunate and an insult to those who got martyred while protecting the nation.

In Focus podcast | Decoding the claims and counterclaims in India’s election campaign

Congress leader P. Chidambaram took a swipe at the BJP for criticising the party’s manifesto, saying that if the ruling party leaders read the words ‘generation of wealth’ as ‘redistribution of wealth’, they should either go back to middle school or consult an eye doctor.

Meanwhile, the National Conference suffered a jolt in Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit resigned over its choice of candidate for the Lok Sabha seat. The party supported the Congress’ candidate, but the local unit wanted to support Haji Haneefa Jan, the Kargil Democratic Alliance’s candidate.

This live is now closed.