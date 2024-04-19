Lok Sabha elections 2024: In Pictures | Tamil Nadu votes

April 19, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Polling began in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and a lone LS seat in Puducherry on April 19, in the first phase of the 2024 general elections.

Age no bar. M. Subbammal (100) of Vadakku Panaivadalichatram of Tenkasi reserve constituency, in Tamil Nadu, shows the indelidable ink mark after casting her vote.

K. Deepa (37) from the Narikurava community on her way to cast her vote, at a polling station at Devarayaneri Colony, in Tiruchi.

A shamiyana was erected at a polling station for helping people avoid the scorching Sun, at a polling station, in Erode, in Tamil Nadu.

Paramilitary personnel guard at a polling station, in Kalayarkoil, in Sivaganga district.

Muslim voters show booth slips required for exercising their franchise at Government Girls School, Usoor, Anaicut Assembly segment, for Vellore Parliamentary constituency.

A woman carries an umbrella to beat the heat while she was on her way to a polling booth to cast her vote, in Erode, in Tamil Nadu.

Kota tribes on their way to cast their votes, at Solurkokkal village, near Udhagamandalam, in Tamil Nadu.

A elderly women, aged 85, comes out of a polling booth after casting her vote at Solurkokkal village, near Udhagamandalam.

Transgenders show their fingers with the indelible ink mark after casting votes at Chennai Primary School, Choolaimedu.

A police personnel helps an aged woman to cast her vote at a polling booth, in Pallavaram.

An elderly voter is assisted by a volunteer to cast his vote at a polling station, in Erode, in Tamil Nadu.

Polling got delayed due to a technical glitch in EVM, at Government Primary School, Saram, in Puducherry. People had to wait outside as officials repair the machine.

Irate Booth Level Officers (BLOs) wait outside the Rajaji Vidyalaya polling station at Thennur in Tiruchi after they were asked to stay 100 metres away by the police. The BLOs refused to distribute the voter information slips, on being ill treated.