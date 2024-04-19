Lok Sabha elections 2024: In Pictures | Look at how leaders voted in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Polling began in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and a lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry on April 19 in the first phase of the 2024 general elections.
Here are a few pictures from our photographers, across the State, that depicts how and where political leaders voted.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu casts his vote at a booth in his native village Lebbaikudiyiruppu, near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district.
MP and Thoothukudi DMK candidate Kanimozhi spotted after casting her vote, at Mylapore, in Chennai.
Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan shows the indelible ink mark after casting his vote at Don Bosco Hr.Sec.School, Katpadi.
Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy rides his two-wheeler to cast vote, at Thilaspet, in Puducherry.
BJP South Chennai constituency candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan spotted after casting her vote at a polling booth, at Saligramam, in Chennai.
DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant and her sons Vijayaprabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian seen after casting her vote at a polling booth, in Saligramam.
Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi N. Siva waits in queue to cast his vote, at St. John’s Vestry School, in Tiruchi.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin casts his vote in Chennai.
Kanniyakumari Congress MP candidate Vijay Vasanth casts his vote at a polling booth, at Agatheeswaram, in Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency.
Kanniyakumari BJP candidate Pon. Radhakrishnan casts his vote at a polling booth, in Nagercoil city.
Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan seen with party members after casting her vote at a booth, in Thoothukudi.
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram casts vote at Kandanur, in Sivaganga district.
𝙰IADMK general 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚕 𝚜𝚎𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚢 and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu 𝙴𝚍𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚊𝚍𝚒 𝙺. 𝙿𝚊𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚜𝚠𝚊𝚖𝚒 c𝚊𝚜𝚝s 𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚟𝚘𝚝𝚎 𝚊𝚝 𝙽𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚗𝚔𝚞𝚕𝚊𝚖 P𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚝 U𝚗𝚒𝚘𝚗 P𝚛𝚒𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚢 S𝚌𝚑𝚘𝚘𝚕, 𝚂𝚒𝚕𝚞𝚟𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚊𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚖, 𝙴𝚍𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚊𝚍𝚒, 𝚒𝚗 𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚖 𝚍𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚝.