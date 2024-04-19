Lok Sabha elections 2024: In Pictures | Look at how leaders voted in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

April 19, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

Polling began in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and a lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry on April 19 in the first phase of the 2024 general elections.

Here are a few pictures from our photographers, across the State, that depicts how and where political leaders voted.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu casts his vote at a booth in his native village Lebbaikudiyiruppu, near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district.

MP and Thoothukudi DMK candidate Kanimozhi spotted after casting her vote, at Mylapore, in Chennai.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan shows the indelible ink mark after casting his vote at Don Bosco Hr.Sec.School, Katpadi.

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy rides his two-wheeler to cast vote, at Thilaspet, in Puducherry.

BJP South Chennai constituency candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan spotted after casting her vote at a polling booth, at Saligramam, in Chennai.

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant and her sons Vijayaprabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian seen after casting her vote at a polling booth, in Saligramam.

Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi N. Siva waits in queue to cast his vote, at St. John’s Vestry School, in Tiruchi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin casts his vote in Chennai.

Kanniyakumari Congress MP candidate Vijay Vasanth casts his vote at a polling booth, at Agatheeswaram, in Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency.

Kanniyakumari BJP candidate Pon. Radhakrishnan casts his vote at a polling booth, in Nagercoil city.

Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan seen with party members after casting her vote at a booth, in Thoothukudi.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram casts vote at Kandanur, in Sivaganga district.