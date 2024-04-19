GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha elections 2024: In Pictures | Look at how leaders voted in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

April 19, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Polling began in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and a lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry on April 19 in the first phase of the 2024 general elections. 

Here are a few pictures from our photographers, across the State, that depicts how and where political leaders voted.

Photo: The Hindu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu casts his vote at a booth in his native village Lebbaikudiyiruppu, near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district.

MP and Thoothukudi DMK candidate Kanimozhi spotted after casting her vote, at Mylapore, in Chennai.

Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan shows the indelible ink mark after casting his vote at Don Bosco Hr.Sec.School, Katpadi.

Photo: S. S. Kumar

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy rides his two-wheeler to cast vote, at Thilaspet, in Puducherry.

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

BJP South Chennai constituency candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan spotted after casting her vote at a polling booth, at Saligramam, in Chennai.

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant and her sons Vijayaprabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian seen after casting her vote at a polling booth, in Saligramam.

Photo: M. Moorthy

Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi N. Siva waits in queue to cast his vote, at St. John’s Vestry School, in Tiruchi.

Photo: S. Raghunathan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin casts his vote in Chennai.

Photo: Special arrangement

Kanniyakumari Congress MP candidate Vijay Vasanth casts his vote at a polling booth, at Agatheeswaram, in Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency.

Kanniyakumari BJP candidate Pon. Radhakrishnan casts his vote at a polling booth, in Nagercoil city.

Photo: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan seen with party members after casting her vote at a booth, in Thoothukudi.

Photo: L. Balachandar

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram casts vote at Kandanur, in Sivaganga district.

Photo: The Hindu

𝙰IADMK general 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚕 𝚜𝚎𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚢 and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu 𝙴𝚍𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚊𝚍𝚒 𝙺. 𝙿𝚊𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚜𝚠𝚊𝚖𝚒 c𝚊𝚜𝚝s 𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚟𝚘𝚝𝚎 𝚊𝚝 𝙽𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚗𝚔𝚞𝚕𝚊𝚖 P𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚝 U𝚗𝚒𝚘𝚗 P𝚛𝚒𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚢 S𝚌𝚑𝚘𝚘𝚕, 𝚂𝚒𝚕𝚞𝚟𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚊𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚖, 𝙴𝚍𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚊𝚍𝚒, 𝚒𝚗 𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚖 𝚍𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚝.

