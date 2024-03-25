GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections: Congress releases sixth list, fields Prahlad Gunjal against Om Birla from Kota

With this, the party has declared a total of 190 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls starting April 19.

March 25, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of Prahlad Gunjal. He will be pitted against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from Kota constituency as Congress releases sixth list of five candidates.

A file photo of Prahlad Gunjal. He will be pitted against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from Kota constituency as Congress releases sixth list of five candidates. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress on March 25 announced its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Prahlad Gunjal from Kota to take on outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Congress also fielded Ramchandra Choudhary from Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand, Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara and and C Robert Bruce from Tirunelveli.

Mr. Gunjal joined the Congress in Jaipur on Thursday in the presence of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Mr. Gunjal, a close aide of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, was the MLA from Kota North twice earlier but had lost the last assembly polls. He is seen as a very vocal leader and with his arrival, the Congress is expected to benefit in Hadoti region.

With this, the party has declared a total of 190 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls starting April 19.

