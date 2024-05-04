Liquor smuggling, role of administrator key poll issues in this Union territory

May 04, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Amid charges of administrative high-handedness and liquor smuggling to Gujarat made by the Congress against the BJP, the Union territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli will vote to elect two Lok Sabha MPs on May 7. The two enclaves were separate Union territories till the Parliament passed a legislation in December 2019 and merged them.

While Dadra and Nagar Haveli, an ST-reserved seat, has nearly 2.5 lakh voters, Daman and Diu, the smallest parliamentary constituency after Lakshwadeep, has less than 90,000 voters. The territory has four separate geographical entities: Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and the island of Diu. These were Portuguese colonies and were part of the Union territory of Goa till the mid 1980s.

The capital Daman is adjacent to the industrial town of Vapi in South Gujarat, while Silvasa is the largest city of the Union territory. Diu is a scenic island located along the Saurashtra coast.

The ST-reserved Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat had mostly remained under the control of the late Mohan Delkar, the MP who ended his life in February 2021 in a Mumbai hotel. In his suicide note, he had accused the administrator of the Union territory Praful Khoda Patel, a political appointee who had earlier served as junior Home Minister of Gujarat between 2010 and 2012, of harassment.

In the bypoll, Delkar’s wife Kalaben Delkar won on a Shiv Sena ticket. This time, she is contesting as a BJP candidate. Delkar had won the seat from 1989 to 2004 representing the Congress, the BJP, as an Independent and on a regional party ticket. In 2019, he had won the seat as an Independent.

The other seat, Daman and Diu, is dominated by the Koli community. The BJP’s sitting MP Lalubhai Patel has been winning here since 2009. The Congress has fielded Ketan Patel whose late father Dahyabhai Patel has been an MP from here twice, between 1999 and 2009. Mr. Ketan lost to Mr. Lalubhai in 2014 and 2019. The other candidate in the fray is Umesh Patel, an Independent who had secured more than 19,000 votes in the 2019 election. Mr. Lalubhai won the polls by around 10,000 votes then.

While Daman is an industrial town, Diu is a small island where most of the population depends on fishing and tourism. Vanakbara in Diu is one of the largest fishing harbours on the Gujarat coast.

On April 28, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Daman in which he lambasted the administrator Mr. Patel and said the Congress government would remove him to save the people of the Union territory from harassment and high-handed administrative actions. “After we form the government in Delhi, we will kick out Praful Patel from here and we will tighten the noose around him for his corruption and corrupt activities,” Mr. Gandhi had said.

After Mr Gandhi’s visit, the Congress intensified its campaign in Daman and accused Mr. Lalubhai of liquor smuggling. The party said he smuggles liquor worth ₹100 crore every year to Gujarat, a dry State. The Opposition party leaders highlighted reports which said that Mr. Lalubhai’s family members, including his son and daughter-in-law, were named by the Gujarat Police in connection with liquor smuggling. The lawmaker has dismissed all charges calling them “politically motivated”.