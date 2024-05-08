GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kiran Kumar Reddy’s hometown gears up to welcome PM Modi

May 08, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau
N. Kiran Kumar Reddy

N. Kiran Kumar Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address an election campaign meeting at Kalikiri, the hometown of former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy is contesting from the Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket, while his younger brother N. Kishore Kumar Reddy is contesting the Assembly elections from Piler constituency on a TDP ticket. Piler is a segment of the Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency. Kalikiri is a politically vibrant panchayat in the district.

The Prime Minister’s campaign meeting is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m., and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners — Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena, and the BJP — are making extensive efforts to attract a large gathering of cadres and the public from all over Annamayya, Kadapa, Chittoor, Tirupati, and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

A heavy blanket of security comprising armed forces and local police has been deployed in Kalikiri to oversee arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit, while NSG commandos have taken over the election meeting venue. Mr. Modi’s visit to Annamayya district is being viewed as a crucial development in the Rayalaseema region, with only a few days left for the election on May 13.

Meanwhile, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, while addressing the Praja Galam meeting at Punganur on Tuesday, appealed to the public and cadres of the NDA parties to attend Mr. Modi’s public meeting in large numbers.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.