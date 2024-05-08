Kiran Kumar Reddy’s hometown gears up to welcome PM Modi

May 08, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - MADANAPALLE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address an election campaign meeting at Kalikiri, the hometown of former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy is contesting from the Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket, while his younger brother N. Kishore Kumar Reddy is contesting the Assembly elections from Piler constituency on a TDP ticket. Piler is a segment of the Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency. Kalikiri is a politically vibrant panchayat in the district.

The Prime Minister’s campaign meeting is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m., and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners — Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena, and the BJP — are making extensive efforts to attract a large gathering of cadres and the public from all over Annamayya, Kadapa, Chittoor, Tirupati, and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

A heavy blanket of security comprising armed forces and local police has been deployed in Kalikiri to oversee arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit, while NSG commandos have taken over the election meeting venue. Mr. Modi’s visit to Annamayya district is being viewed as a crucial development in the Rayalaseema region, with only a few days left for the election on May 13.

Meanwhile, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, while addressing the Praja Galam meeting at Punganur on Tuesday, appealed to the public and cadres of the NDA parties to attend Mr. Modi’s public meeting in large numbers.