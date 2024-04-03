Karandlaje, Rajeev Gowda among 87 candidates submit nominations a day ahead of deadline

April 03, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated April 04, 2024 07:39 am IST - Bengaluru

Several candidates including Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, former Rajya Sabha member M.V. Rajeev Gowda, and former Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary filed their nominations on Wednesday, April 3, for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections, in Karnataka. Overall, 87 candidates filed 116 sets of nominations on Wednesday.

Rajeev Gowda

M.V. Rajeev Gowda, the Congress candidate for Bengaluru North, has declared total assets worth ₹134.02 crore. This includes assets held by him and his family. While he has declared total assets worth ₹34.59 crore held by him, his wife Sharmila Bhaktaram is way richer than him with assets worth ₹99.42 crore (including ₹6.85 crore movable assets), as per the affidavit. Besides, he has declared movable assets of ₹2,20,813 in the name of his daughter Rishika Vijaylakshmi Gowda.

His wife owns diamond and gold jewellery worth ₹37.67 crores. In 2014, when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Gowda had declared assets of ₹49 crore.

Mansoor Ali Khan

Mansoor Ali Khan, the Congress candidate for Bengaluru Central, has declared total assets worth ₹97.32 crore. This includes assets held by him, his wife Tasbia Khan and two sons.

While he has declared total movable assets worth ₹25.88 crore, his family’s immovable assets are worth ₹71.44 crore. The total assets held by him are worth ₹77.15 while his wife’s total assets are worth ₹19.74 crore, as per the affidavit. Besides, he has declared movable assets of ₹43.31 lakh in the name of his sons.

Apart from shares in Amanath Cooperative Bank and Al Ameen Housing Development Corporation, Mr. Khan owns an Audi S5 Sportback car worth over ₹98 lakh, investments in the realty sector and agricultural land besides bank deposits and gold 2.25 kgs of gold worth over ₹1.38 crore apart from membership in top-notch clubs. Apart from several residential flats in and around Bengaluru, he also owns a flat in Dubai.

Poojary worth ₹2.94 crore

Kota Srinivas Poojary, who has been a Member of the Legislative Council since 2009, a Minister thrice, and presently the Leader of the Opposition in the Council, is worth ₹2.94 crore. He and his family (wife, two daughters, and a son) own moveable assets worth ₹64.2 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹2.3 crore. The immoveable assets include a 4,770 sqft. house built upon 13 cents of land in Giliyar village near Kota.

Jayaprakash Hegde

A three-time MLA, a Minister, and a Lok Sabha member once, K. Jayaprakash Hegde, who headed the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has declared total assets worth ₹15.34 crore, including ₹1.16 crore worth of movable assets jointly with his wife. He has residential houses in his native village Korgi in Kundapura taluk as well as in Bengaluru. About half of Mr. Hegde’s moveable assets are inherited by his father, the affidavit said.

Shobha Karandlaje

Outgoing Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who filed her nomination on Wednesday as BJP candidate from Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency, has declared assets valued at about ₹13.88 crore. The Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare owns no agricultural land and has only a two-wheeler (Honda Activa), according to her affidavit.

Ms. Karandlaje has declared movable assets worth about ₹9.23 crore, and immovable assets (self-acquired) that have a current market value of about ₹4.65 crore. The 57-year-old owns 1,000 grams of gold biscuit whose current market value is ₹68.40 lakh, and has gold ornaments and silver worth ₹40 lakh. She has five pending criminal cases against her.

In 2019, when she contested and won from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru parliamentary constituency, she had declared assets worth ₹10.48 crore.

Sunil Bose

Sunil Bose, the Congress candidate for Chamarajanagar, has declared movable assets worth ₹3.53 crore while the worth of immovable assets in his name is ₹4.31 crore. His liabilities amount to ₹5.56 crore.

Mr. Bose, son of Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa has declared that he has a pending criminal case registered against him in Nanjangud Rural police station for the distribution of buttermilk and fruits to public and party workers while canvassing for votes on March 28, 2017.

M. Lakshmana

M. Lakshmana, Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, has declared movable assets worth ₹46.65 lakh including a four-wheeler while his wife’s movable assets are worth ₹39.50 lakh. The movable assets in the name of Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and his two dependents are worth ₹2.56 lakh, ₹45.90 lakh, and ₹18.96 lakh respectively. The market value of Mr. Lakshmana’s immovable assets amount to ₹1.5 crore.