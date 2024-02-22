JD(S) likely to get three parliamentary seats, discussion on for one more: party sources

February 22, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The BJP is likely to meet the demand of the Janata Dal (Secular) for three parliamentary seats in the Old Mysore region while discussion is on for another seat.

The seat-sharing discussion among the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners on Thursday took place at a meeting between the former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

While Mr. Kumaraswamy refused to divulge details of the discussions, JD(S) sources said the BJP had agreed to share Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar Lok Sabha seats while the decision on Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, and Chickballapur seats would be taken next week. “The JD(S) is likely to get one of these three seats,” sources said.

Current position

Hassan is currently represented by JD(S) member Prajwal Revanna while Mandya is represented by BJP-backed Independent Sumalatha Ambareesh and Kolar is represented by BJP member S. Muniraju. The other three seats that are under discussion are represented by BJP members.

The purported agreement on Thursday comes in the backdrop of hectic parleys made by Ms. Ambareesh urging the BJP to retain the Mandya seat for itself. She had met top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to impress upon them to not let go of the Mandya seat. A few BJP leaders, including the former Hassan legislator Preetham Gowda and former K.R. Pet legislator K.C. Narayan Gowda, had also urged the BJP leadership to keep the Hassan and Mandya seats for the BJP.

Voices of dissent

JD(S) sources said Mr. Kumaraswamy had requested Mr. Shah to silence the critics of the alliance within the BJP since it would send confusing signals among the cadres. The meeting also discussed the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections in which JD(S) candidate Kupendra Reddy is contesting as a second candidate of the NDA despite the alliance not having the strength to win the second seat, sources said.