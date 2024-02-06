GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna criticizes Congress govt. in Karnataka

February 06, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna has criticised the State government for its comments against the Union Government regarding funds.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Prajwal Revanna said it was not proper to point fingers at the Centre. “The Centre has provided funds whenever it was necessary. It is not right to state that the Centre has never released grants,” he said.

The State government had utilized the funds collected in the form of tax from the public for its guarantee schemes. “How would it respond if the people in the State said that it was their tax money and they had right over it,” he sought to know. He also criticised Congress MP D.K. Suresh’s statement on the demand for a separate country.

Answering a question about former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy wearing the saffron shawl, Mr. Prajwal Revanna said the shawl represented the religion, not a party. “It is not proper to refer to all those who wear saffron shawls as BJP workers. Our JD(S) workers also wear it at temple inaugurations,” he added.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan / government

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.