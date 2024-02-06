Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna criticizes Congress govt. in Karnataka

February 06, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna has criticised the State government for its comments against the Union Government regarding funds.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Prajwal Revanna said it was not proper to point fingers at the Centre. “The Centre has provided funds whenever it was necessary. It is not right to state that the Centre has never released grants,” he said.

The State government had utilized the funds collected in the form of tax from the public for its guarantee schemes. “How would it respond if the people in the State said that it was their tax money and they had right over it,” he sought to know. He also criticised Congress MP D.K. Suresh’s statement on the demand for a separate country.

Answering a question about former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy wearing the saffron shawl, Mr. Prajwal Revanna said the shawl represented the religion, not a party. “It is not proper to refer to all those who wear saffron shawls as BJP workers. Our JD(S) workers also wear it at temple inaugurations,” he added.