INDIA bloc storm arriving in U.P., Modi will not become PM: Rahul Gandhi

Published - May 10, 2024 03:22 pm IST - Kannauj

PTI
Samajwadi party national president and lok sabha canadidate from Kannuaj constituency Akhilesh Yadav along with former congress president Rahul Gandhi during election rally, in Kannauj , Uttar Pradesh on Friday on May 10, 2024.

Samajwadi party national president and lok sabha canadidate from Kannuaj constituency Akhilesh Yadav along with former congress president Rahul Gandhi during election rally, in Kannauj , Uttar Pradesh on Friday on May 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

An INDIA bloc storm is arriving in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on May 10 and asserted that Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of the country.

Addressing a rally in Kannauj, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, "Take it in writing, Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of India."

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party, both constituents of the INDIA bloc, are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the opposition bloc, Mr. Gandhi said, "An INDIA bloc storm is arriving in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is going to face its biggest defeat in the state."

Mr. Yadav and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh also addressed the rally.

Kannauj goes to the polls on May 13.

