GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

INDIA bloc promotes cow slaughter, remain vigilant, Yogi Adityanath tells voters in U.P.

Yogi Adityanath said before 2014, terror attacks instilled fear among the masses, but the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre “cracked down on terrorism” and “taught Pakistan a lesson”.

Published - May 24, 2024 11:58 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a campaign rally in Kushinagar on May 24, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a campaign rally in Kushinagar on May 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that the INDIA bloc aims to promote cow slaughter and cautioned the public to not become participants in this ‘sin’.

“People in the Opposition alliance are Ramdrohi (anti-Ram), they would even want to permit cow slaughter,” Mr. Adityanath said at a rally in support of BJP candidate from Kushinagar Vijay Kumar Dubey.

“The INDIA bloc claims that if it comes to power, it let minorities eat whatever they want. Is there any difference in the food of minorities and the majority? The Congress is discussing promoting cow slaughter. Will you become a partner in this sin? You need to be vigilant,” he said.

The Chief Minister targeted the Congress for allegedly saying that minorities have the first right over the country’s resources. “Does it mean our Dalits and backward classes have secondary rights,” he asked.

Mr. Adityanath said the Musahar community in Kushinagar district starved when the Samajwadi Party was in power. But under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, each Musahar family is benefitting from government schemes and has a house, a land lease and a ration card, he said.

The BJP leader said before 2014, terror attacks instilled fear among the masses, but the Narendra Modi-led BJP government cracked down on terrorism, he said. “Our government took decisive steps, revoked Article 370, which was the foundation of terrorism. We taught tough lessons to Pakistan. Now, even when a firecracker explodes, Pakistan promptly denies involvement,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.