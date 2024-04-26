In Frames | Lok Sabha election 2024: Stars descend for democracy in Karnataka

April 26, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

A total of 2,88,19,342 crore eligible electors from 14 constituencies in Karnataka will be voting in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections today, April 26.

Several members of the Kannada film fraternity turned up at polling booths across Bengaluru to cast their votes. They also uploaded the images on their social media, encouraging millions of their followers to exercise their franchise.

Among the celebrities that graced the red carpet of democracy, included Kannada film personalities like Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit, Rakshit Shetty, Darshan, Rukmini Vasanth, Sri Murali, Ganesh, Amoolya, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Vinay Rajkumar, Yuva Rajkumar, and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar among others.

Team India cricket coach Rahul Dravid, Former cricketer Javagal Srinath, Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayan Murthy and his wife and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Narayan Murthy also cast their votes.

Kannada actors and Sandalwood power couple Yash and Radhika Pandit strike a pose after casting their ballot, in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Film actor Rakshit Shetty after casting his vote in a polling booth at Kukkikatte in Udupi on April 26, 2024

Actor Rukmini Vasanth, of Saptha Sagaradaache Ello fame, casts her vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Kannada actor Ashika Ranganath flashes her inked finger, urging voters to exercise their right to franchise, in Bengaluru.

Kannada director Tharun Sudhir after casting his vote in Bengaluru.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, casts her vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi shows off her inked finger after casting her vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Acclaimed Kannada director Mansore after casting his vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Kannada actor and reality TV host Ramesh Aravind show off their inked fingers at Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Actor and singer Chaithra Achar is all smiles after casting her vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Former Indian pace bowler and match referee Javagal Srinath after casting his vote in Mysuru on April 26, 2024.

Actor and BJP State Vice-president Malavika Avinash after casting her vote at JSS High School at Saraswathi Puram in Mysuru.

Actor Shraddha Srinath is beaming after casting her vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Kannada actor Dhananjaya casts his vote in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha electionsin Bengaluru on April 26, 2024