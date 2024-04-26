GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

In Frames | Lok Sabha election 2024: Stars descend for democracy in Karnataka

Kananda film stars, businessmen and cricketers come out in large numbers to cast their votes in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections

April 26, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 2,88,19,342 crore eligible electors from 14 constituencies in Karnataka will be voting in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections today, April 26.

Several members of the Kannada film fraternity turned up at polling booths across Bengaluru to cast their votes. They also uploaded the images on their social media, encouraging millions of their followers to exercise their franchise. 

Among the celebrities that graced the red carpet of democracy, included Kannada film personalities like Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit, Rakshit Shetty, Darshan, Rukmini Vasanth, Sri Murali, Ganesh, Amoolya, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Vinay Rajkumar, Yuva Rajkumar, and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar among others. 

Team India cricket coach Rahul Dravid, Former cricketer Javagal Srinath, Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayan Murthy and his wife and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Narayan Murthy also cast their votes. 

Photo: IG/Yash

Kannada actors and Sandalwood power couple Yash and Radhika Pandit strike a pose after casting their ballot, in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Photo: Umesh S. Shettigar

Film actor Rakshit Shetty after casting his vote in a polling booth at Kukkikatte in Udupi on April 26, 2024

Photo: Instagram/Rukmini Vasanth

Actor Rukmini Vasanth, of Saptha Sagaradaache Ello fame, casts her vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Photo: Instagram/Ashika Ranganath

Kannada actor Ashika Ranganath flashes her inked finger, urging voters to exercise their right to franchise, in Bengaluru.

Photo: IG/Tharun Sudhir

Kannada director Tharun Sudhir after casting his vote in Bengaluru.

Photo: Instagram/Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, casts her vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi shows off her inked finger after casting her vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Photo: Twitter/Mansore

Acclaimed Kannada director Mansore after casting his vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Photo: Twitter/Ramesh Aravind

Kannada actor and reality TV host Ramesh Aravind show off their inked fingers at Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Photo: Instagram/ Chaithra Achar

Actor and singer Chaithra Achar is all smiles after casting her vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Former Indian pace bowler and match referee Javagal Srinath after casting his vote in Mysuru on April 26, 2024.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Actor and BJP State Vice-president Malavika Avinash after casting her vote at JSS High School at Saraswathi Puram in Mysuru.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Actor Shraddha Srinath is beaming after casting her vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Kannada actor Dhananjaya casts his vote in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha electionsin Bengaluru on April 26, 2024

Photo: Special Arrangement

Actor Sapthami Gowda, of ‘Kantara’ fame, shows her inked finger after casting her vote in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Bangalore / cinema / Kannada cinema / Kannada / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Kannada actors and Sandalwood power couple Yash and Radhika Pandit strike a pose after casting their ballot, in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.
0 / 0
Photo: IG/Yash
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.