Improving per capita income in Shivamogga is my priority, says Geetha

May 05, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, Geetha Shivarajkumar, has said her vision for the constituency is to increase the per capita income by creating jobs.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Sunday, Geetha Shivarajkumar said, during her visits across the constituency, she felt increasing the per capita income should be her priority. If she were elected, she would concentrate on reviving the VISL and MPM, two industries in a bad state, in Bhadravathi.

Besides that, she would concentrate on improving the basic amenities. During her interactions with women in remote villages, she learnt about the lack of basic amenities, the Congress candidate said.

Geetha Shivarajkumar said she received a good response from people across the constituency. “Wherever I went, people showed love and affection. Many remember my father, the former Chief Minister, S. Bangarappa. They have gratitude towards the State government for the guarantee schemes. I am hopeful that these factors will work positively for me in the elections,” she said.

When asked about the comments that she would vacate her house soon after the elections, her brother Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education, replied on her behalf. He asked how often she would have to reply to such comments, made by some “mad people”. He maintained that his sister would win in the election and will effectively represent the people of Shivamogga in parliament.

Answering a question about whether she was dependent on her brother and husband, Shivaraj Kumar, to take decisions, Geetha Shivarajkumar said that she was an independent lady and that she would take decisions on her own.

Actor Shivaraj Kumar, District Congress Committee president R. Prasanna Kumar, and others were present at the press conference.