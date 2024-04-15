If BJP returns to power in Centre, Congress will lose power in Karnataka, says DYFI

April 15, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

If the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government returns to power at the Centre, then it will lead to the toppling of the Congress government in Karnataka, claimed State president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Muneer Katipalla in Mangaluru on Monday.

Speaking at a convention of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties, except the Congress, and other social organisations here on Monday, Mr. Katipalla said people should be aware of the impact of the BJP coming back to power for the third term. “There will be horse trading, which will lead to the fall of the Congress government and formation of the BJP government in the State. The BJP will then stop the guarantee schemes of the Congress. People should be aware of this,” he said.

Mr. Katipalla said much of the progress in coastal Karnataka region has been owing to works taken up during the previous Congress governments. In the last 10 years, the BJP government handed over assets, namely the Mangaluru airport and the New Mangalore Port, to private firms. Banks founded in the region have been merged with other banks. The Modi government is responsible for drastic increase in the debt of the country. Its action have been largely against poor and favouring a few corporate firms.

The manifesto released by BJP on Sunday, Mr. Katipalla said, is silent on many assurances made by the party 10 years ago. There is no word about bringing black money stacked in Swiss accounts back to the country. It also does not say about the creation of employment opportunities for two crore youth every year.

Mr. Katipalla said the BJP has illegally made use of electoral bonds to generate funds for the party.

Aam Admi Party district president Vishu Kumar and B. Shekar from Communist Party of India also spoke.