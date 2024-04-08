GIFT a SubscriptionGift
I rebelled because Bal Thackeray's ideology was being compromised: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Addressing a meeting of his party workers in Ramtek in Nagpur, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said he did not want to become Chief Minister but had to rebel after seeing Bal Thackeray's ideology being compromised.

April 08, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Nagpur

PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attends the Shiv Sena Workers’ Meet for the Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur, on April 7.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attends the Shiv Sena Workers’ Meet for the Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur, on April 7. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on April 7 said he rebelled because Uddhav Thackeray abandoned the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Addressing a meeting of his party workers in Ramtek in Nagpur, Mr. Shinde said he did not want to become Chief Minister but had to rebel after seeing Bal Thackeray's ideology being compromised. Mr. Shinde broke away from the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit in June 2022 and formed government with the backing of the BJP.

Explained | What is the SC ruling on Sena vs. Sena?

"Balasaheb Thackeray used to consider us (party functionaries) as friends but he thinks of us as house-helps," the CM said in another jibe at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief. He also said a party grows when leaders reach out to the grassroot worker rather than sitting at home.

Asking people to vote for the ruling alliance in order to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time, Mr. Shinde said the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi does not have any agenda or intention for development.

"The seat sharing details between parties in the ruling alliance will be completed in two to three days. The Mahayuti will win all seats in Vidarbha," he later told reporters at the airport.

Responding to a statement by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray that the CM gave away four to five seats to allies to ensure his son gets re-nominated from Kalyan, Mr. Shinde said those coming up with such criticism must look at the tussles in the MVA.

