Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Home-voting for 2024 general elections commences in Andhra Pradesh

Only 28,500 of the total 7.28 lakh eligible voters opted for home voting in the State

May 03, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 03:29 am IST - GUNTUR 

The Hindu Bureau
A voter exercising her franchise using the newly introduced facility of home voting on Thursday.

A voter exercising her franchise using the newly introduced facility of home voting on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

The newly introduced facility of ‘home voting’ commenced on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh for the General Elections 2024, as part of the fourth phase in India.

There are 7.28 lakh eligible voters in Andhra Pradesh who have opted for home voting, including 2,11,000 voters above 85 years of age and ,17,000 persons with disabilities (PwDs). But, only 28,500 voters opted for home voting, when consulted by the respective field officers by visiting their homes. This is just 3% of the total home voting eligible electors in the State, said Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.  

Mr. Meena observed that it was a welcome sign in the democracy. Most of them wanted to come to the polling station and cast their vote, despite having the home vote option, he said. He said the home voting process would be concluded by May 8.

Meanwhile, electronic voting was adopted for the 68,185 service voters in the State. Mr. Meena said the election authorities had sent electronic ballot papers to these service voters on May 1 night.

At the same time, the Postal Ballot voting procedure would commence on May 5 and conclude by May 8.

Voting at opolling stations for all the 175 Assembly Constituencies and 25 Parliamentary Constituencies would be conducted on May 13 across Andhra Pradesh.

