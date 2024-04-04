GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Helping Modi return for 3rd term your national responsibility: J.P. Nadda to voters in Uttarakhand

Mr. Modi made the country the fifth biggest economy in the world said the BJP President.

April 04, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - Pithoragarh

PTI
BJP National President J.P. Nadda. Credit: JP Nadda/X

BJP National President J.P. Nadda. Credit: JP Nadda/X | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP president J.P. Nadda on April 04 asked the people of Uttarakhand to give all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state to the BJP again to help Narendra Modi return as prime minister for a third term and make India the third biggest economy in the world.

"It is your national responsibility," Mr. Nadda told his first election meeting in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand in support of Ajay Tamta, the BJP candidate from the Almora Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Modi made the country the fifth biggest economy in the world despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.

"If you help him get a third term as PM by ensuring the BJP's victory in all five seats he will make India the third biggest economy," he said.

He said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, people have to choose between scamsters and those who understood their pain and took major steps towards development, empowering the poor and women.

He said that for four decades, the Congress only cheated veteran over the issue of 'one rank, one pension', a demand fulfilled only after Mr. Modi became the prime minister.

He said only scams were committed under the Congress-led UPA.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.