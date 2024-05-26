Happy to serve, say bike taxi, e-rickshaw drivers engaged to ferry voters in Delhi

Bike taxi and e-rickshaw drivers engaged by the Election Commission to ferry senior citizens and persons with disability to polling stations said they were happy to get a day’s work and participate in the election process.

Mohammad Feroz, stationed outside a polling booth in North East Delhi’s Seemapuri, said he had received ₹900 for a 12-hour shift.

“From 8 a.m., when I reported for duty, till noon, I have driven at least seven persons with disabilities to the polling station. We have been asked to pick up old people and those with mobility issues from their homes, drop them at the polling station and ferry them back to their homes. I feel happy to be part of the initiative,” he said.

However, the drivers said they had not forgotten to exercise their franchise despite being engaged in poll duty.

Sunil Yadav, stationed outside a polling booth in Vikaspuri since 8 a.m., said he went to cast his vote in the afternoon when queues at polling booths had thinned.

“A big concern for us e-rickshaw drivers is the lack of jobs. There is nothing better for us to do right now than drive the battery rickshaw. I voted for job security because I feel it is difficult to go on living like this,” Mr. Yadav said.

For Kalka Prasad, who was on election duty in Vikaspuri, civic issues are paramount.

“The roads here have not been maintained properly and garbage continues to pile up on the streets. I voted for the candidate who, I believe, will provide us with better civic amenities,” said the 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver.

Slow day at office

Akshay Khurana, who recently did his BA and currently rides a bike taxi, said he logged into his work portal after casting his vote in Kalkaji at 10 a.m.

“I rode around East of Kailash after returning from the polling booth. However, the frequency of customers was lower than usual. On a regular day, I earn around ₹1,000, but today, I’ve only made ₹600 so far,” Mr. Khurana said.

“There are no jobs, even for a BA graduate. We should have leaders who raise issues such as unemployment in Parliament,” he added.