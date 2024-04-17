GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

As Udhampur-Doda seat readies to vote, Omar, Azad trade jibes

“I am helping the INDIA alliance. I would not have supported them to this extent had Ghulam Nabi Azad not supported the BJP,” Omar Abdullah said

April 17, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses a public rally in Banihal on April 16, 2024

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses a public rally in Banihal on April 16, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad traded barbs during campaigning for the Udhampur-Doda seat on Tuesday.

To a statement allegedly made by Democratic Progressive Azad Party’s (DPAP) chief Mr. Azad that the Abdullahs did not face militant attacks, Mr. Abdullah said, “I am disappointed and never expected Mr. Azad to stoop low to spreading blatant falsehoods for political gain and please the BJP. Our party has lost over 3,000 workers. Me and my father escaped multiple attacks. Do we need to count bodies to garner votes? Shameful.”

At present, Mr. Abdullah is in the Chenab Valley to canvas for Congress candidate Chaudhary Lal Singh. The Udhampur-Doda seat is going to polls on April 19. DPAP has also fielded a candidate from the seat. “I am helping the INDIA alliance. I would not have supported them to this extent had Ghulam Nabi Azad not supported the BJP,” Mr. Abdullah said.

To Mr. Abdullah’s remark that Mr. Azad reached the Rajya Sabha with the support of the Abdullahs, the DPAP chief said, “Let me remind him [Mr. Abdullah] of the pivotal role my MLAs played in his six-year tenure as Chief Minister. Mr. Abdullah’s lack of gratitude is indicative of his character.”

Mr. Azad said Mr. Abdullah “did no favours to him”. “When Dr. Abdullah left J&K due to militancy, it was my initiative that brought him back. At that time, the NC was in a precarious state. For how long will they bask in the legacy of Sheikh Abdullah? They couldn’t endure a day in jail like him,” he said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.