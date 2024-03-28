GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Haryana Minister Savitri Jindal quits Congress

The 84-year-old Savitri Jindal announced her decision to quit the Congress on a social media post on March 27.

March 28, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Savitri Jindal. File

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Haryana Minister Savitri Jindal quit the Congress, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP.

The 84-year-old Savitri announced her decision to quit the Congress on a social media post on March 27.

"I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana State selflessly as a Minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today," she posted in Hindi.

A few days ago, her son Naveen Jindal, a former MP, also quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Naveen, son of noted industrialist and former Haryana Minister O. P. Jindal, has been made as BJP candidate from Kurukshetra.

