Former editor, retired judges seek Modi-Rahul debate on Lok Sabha elections

A senior journalist and two former judges have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to participate in a public debate on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Former Editor of The Hindu newspaper N. Ram, former Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur and former Delhi High Court Chief Justice A.P. Shah urged the two leaders to participate in a public debate on a non-commercial and non-partisan platform.

"A public debate such as this would, therefore, set a great precedent, not just by educating the public, but also in projecting the true image of a healthy and vibrant democracy," the letter said.

The three urged Mr. Modi and Mr. Gandhi to nominate a representative for the debate if either of them is unavailable to participate.