April 01, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The election squad for the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency has seized ₹ 3.21 lakh of unaccounted cash during vehicle checks at three different places in the district. Early on Monday, ₹ 86,000 was seized from V. Balasubramanian on Kilvelur ECR main road. In Kachanam at the Kolappadu, ₹ 85,950 was seized from K.Palani and ₹ 1,48,830 was seized from R.Navaneethakrishnan in Senkanthalai Checkpost