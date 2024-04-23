GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We are looking into complaint against PM Modi’s Rajasthan speech: Election Commission

In its complaint against Modi, the Congress says the only remedy is disqualification of those ‘who try to create a divide between different classes of citizens, regardless of the stature or position of that candidate’

April 23, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

 The Election Commission (EC) on April 23 said that it was examining the complaint made against the speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Rajasthan where he had said that if elected to power at the Centre, the Opposition Congress would distribute people’s property, land and gold among Muslims.

EC sources said the complaint regarding the Prime Minister’s speech has been received and is under the consideration of commission.

Also read | A fact-check on Modi’s speech in Rajasthan about Muslims and Manmohan Singh

The Congress approached the poll body on Monday and formally lodged a complaint seeking action against Mr. Modi.

The Congress alleged that the Prime Minister invoked religion and religious symbols to create enmity between groups.

“The only available remedy compatible with the principle of zero tolerance towards allegations of corrupt practices, is the disqualification of the candidates who try to create a divide between different classes of the citizens of India regardless of the stature or position of that candidate,” the Congress memorandum said.

Inflammatory, says CPI(M)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had also shot off a letter to the Election Commission demanding action against the PM for making “inflammatory” remarks.

The INDIA bloc parties in a coordinated effort too had asked citizens to send emails to the poll body raising this issue.

On Monday, the EC declined to comment in the matter.

