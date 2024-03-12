GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election Commission begins consultation with political parties in J-K to review LS poll preparedness

National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani said they impressed upon the Election Commission the need for holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir together with the Lok Sabha polls

March 12, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (CEC) addressed the briefing for Observers to be deployed in the States/UTs organised by Election Commision of India (ECI) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, on March 11, 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (CEC) addressed the briefing for Observers to be deployed in the States/UTs organised by Election Commision of India (ECI) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, on March 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission on March 12 began consultations with political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to review preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union territory.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other officials of the poll panel, who arrived in Srinagar on Monday for a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, held interactions with delegations from the National Conference, PDP, BJP, CPI(M), Congress, and the Aam Admi Party, officials said in Srinagar.

Chief Election Commissioner directs poll observers to ensure level playing field in electoral process

National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani, who led his party's delegation, said they impressed upon the Election Commission the need for holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir together with the Lok Sabha polls.

"We told the Commission that it has been 10 years that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of their democratic rights. The Commission gave us a patient hearing," Mr. Wani said.

PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said his party also batted for holding Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously. "It is now up to the Election Commission to decide on this," he told reporters after the meeting.

After the meeting with political parties, the poll panel will hold a detailed review of the election preparedness with District Election Officers and superintendents of police, officials said.

Later in the evening, the Election Commission officials will interact with Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer P. K. Pole and nodal officers of the state police.

The election commission officials will hold similar interactions in Jammu on Wednesday.

There has been a growing demand from political quarters in Jammu and Kashmir that the Election Commission should hold Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls or immediately after the general elections.

Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad have raised this demand in the past two weeks.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday held a meeting with the civil and police administration to sensitise them about the measures to be taken for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory.

Related Topics

Election Commission of India / General Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.