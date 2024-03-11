Chief Election Commissioner directs poll observers to ensure level playing field in electoral process

March 11, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In the run-up to the general election, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday directed more than 2,100 poll observers, who would be deployed in States and Union Territories, across the country to ensure a level playing field in the entire process. The observers include senior officers drawn from IAS, IPS, IRS and a few other Central services.

Observers are tasked with ensuring a free and fair electoral process. They are deployed in poll-bound areas ahead of announcement of elections and work as the eyes and ears of the poll authority in the States. The 2,150 senior officers include 900 general observers, 450 police observers and 800 expenditure observers.

Addressing the general, police and expenditure observers at a meeting here, the CEC said the polls should be free of intimidation and inducement.

GPS tracking

Mr. Kumar asked the observers to ensure that they limit themselves within the boundaries of a parliamentary constituency that they are allotted during the entire electoral process. GPS tracking has been proposed to be fitted in their vehicles, the Election Commission said in a statement.

The observers are also expected to be available on their mobile phones and e-mails and respond to the calls of candidates, parties, voters and polling personnel. “Any complaints in this regard shall be viewed seriously by the Commission,” the poll body said.

During the day-long session, the officers were given comprehensive and thorough inputs about the various aspects of election management by the senior deputy election commissioner, deputy election commissioners and others.