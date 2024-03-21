GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EC files FIR against former BJP MLA C.T. Ravi for his tweet in Karnataka

The Nodal Officer, in a letter on March 18, told the District Election Officer of Chikkamagaluru that C.T. Ravi’s statement on his X account was prima facie a violation of the model code of conduct

March 21, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister C.T. Ravi

BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister C.T. Ravi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Election Commission has filed a complaint with Chikkamagaluru police against former Karnataka minister and BJP leader C.T. Ravi over his objectionable tweet on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

K. Jayalakshmamma, the assistant returning officer, filed the complaint with Chikkamagaluru Town police on March 20, following a direction from the Nodal Officer, Social Media Monitoring Committee, at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Bengaluru.

The Nodal Officer, in a letter on March 18, told the District Election Officer of Chikkamagaluru that C.T. Ravi’s statement on his X account was prima facie a violation of the model code of conduct. The DEO was told to look into the issue, take legal action, and also submit an action-taken report.

The police have registered a case on the charge of ‘intentionally causing a riot by giving provocation in a malignant or wanton manner’ (Section 153 of the IPC) and the Representation of People Act.

Referring to the case filed against him, Mr. Ravi posted a note on his Facebook account addressed to the Election Commission of India. He stated in his tweet that he had responded to the irresponsible and insensitive comments made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. “I would greatly appreciate if you could share details of the FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi for his statements hurting the sentiments of those who follow Sanatana Dharma,” he posted.

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / state politics

