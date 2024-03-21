Chikkaballapura MP Bachhe Gowda quits BJP in Karnataka

March 21, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

Former minister and BJP MP from Chikkaballapura B. N. Bachhe Gowda submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Mr. Gowda, who is not in the reckoning for a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, had some time ago indicated that he would retire from electoral politics.

Also, the party had distanced itself from him ever since his son Sharath Bacche Gowda was elected to the Legislative Assembly on a Congress ticket.

In the resignation letter, Mr. Gowda is learnt to have thanked the BJP for giving him an opportunity to serve the people.