GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Dubai-based engineer comes to Yadgir to vote in Lok Sabha elections

The 45-year-old engineer works in Dubai (UAE) for a U.K.-based company,

May 07, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - Yadgir

Dhiraj Shetty 10360
Vijay Gujjar, a 45-year-old engineer based in Dubai (UAE), came to India to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections, in Yadgir on May 7, 2024.

Vijay Gujjar, a 45-year-old engineer based in Dubai (UAE), came to India to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections, in Yadgir on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vijay Gujjar, a 45-year-old engineer working in Dubai (UAE) for a U.K.-based company, came to India to cast his vote in Yadgir. He has been working in Dubai for the last two decades.

The family of Mr Gujjar is from Bhadravati, but they had moved to Yadgir.

He said that it is every Indian’s duty to vote to strengthen the nation.

His move to come from abroad to vote in the Lok Sabha elections in India was appreciated by local people.

One of the voters said, “His enthusiasm to vote to decide the nation’s real ruler will serve as a model to others.”

During the Karnataka Assembly elections in May 2023, a 23-year-old came to India from London in the U.K. to cast his vote. Adhish R. Wali, a member of London Youth Council, went to a the polling booth in Bidar, along with his 91-year-old grandfather Shivasharanappa Wali, to exercise his franchise for the first time.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.