GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devi Lal’s aide returns to INLD’s fold; takes over as Haryana president

Rampal Majra joined the party three weeks after the INLD State president Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in Bahadurgarh

March 21, 2024 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Haryana chief parliamentary secretary and three-time MLA Rampal Majra, a close aide of late Chaudhary Devi Lal, on March 20 returned to Indian National Lok Dal’s fold after over five years to take over party’s reins as a State president. He joined the party three weeks after the INLD State president Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in Bahadurgarh.

Mr. Majra joined the Bharatiya Janta Party in 2019 following differences with Chautalas after around four decades of his political career with Chaudhary Devi Lal. He, however, quit the BJP in 2021 in support of the farmers agitation against the three farm laws.

Though Mr. Majra had announced to stay away from electoral politics, clamour grew among INLD cadres for his appoint as party’s State president after the murder of Rathee.

Speaking at a function in Chandigarh to mark the formal joining of Mr. Majra, INLD secretary general and lone MLA Abhay Chautala said he had worked with Chaudhary Devi Lal and party’s supremo Om Prakash Chautala with a dedication to strengthening the party but had become inactive for some time. Mr. Chautala said the party cadres wanted him to return to INLD and now we would work under his leadership.

Mr. Majra said he would work in coordination with the old and new party workers to fulfil his responsibility and try to bring back those who had left the party. “It is our own house. I will try to strengthen it,” said Mr. Majra, about his efforts to revive the INLD. He added that the party would contest all the ten Lok Sabha seats.

Mr. Majra attacked the BJP government in Haryana on the recent overhaul of the cabinet terming the new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as a “dummy” and saying that the party could not blunt anti-incumbency by mere changing the faces.

In his efforts to revive the INLD after the split in 2018 pushed it to political oblivion in Haryana politics, Mr. Chautala carried out a “padyatra” last year and has also reached out to old party workers to bring them back to its fold.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Lok Dal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.