GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Cyber attack complaint against UDF a bid to divert attention from issues’

April 17, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

K.K. Rema, Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader and Vadakara MLA, and Uma Thomas, Thrikkakkara MLA, on Wednesday claimed that the complaint against the United Democratic Front (UDF) over the alleged cyber campaign targeting K.K. Shailaja, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from Vadakara, was an attempt to divert attention from important issues in the constituency.

They, however, told the media that they accept the complaint at face value because many women political activists were being subjected to inhuman attacks. The MLAs also trained their guns at the Home department, claiming that though the LDF had filed a similar complaint on March 18, the police had not taken any action on it. They asked why the LDF candidate was not willing to hand over the morphed videos that were allegedly being circulated in family groups to the police.

UDF cyber wing resorting to personal attacks through social media, says Shailaja

Ms. Rema claimed that highlighting the alleged corruption in the purchase of personal protection equipment during the pandemic period, when Ms. Shailaja was the Health Minister, should not be seen as a personal attack. The RMP leader also alleged that the LDF candidate had not reacted when she had faced cyber attacks in the past. Ms. Shailaja had also supported one of the accused in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case, Ms. Rema added.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.