‘Cyber attack complaint against UDF a bid to divert attention from issues’

April 17, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

K.K. Rema, Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader and Vadakara MLA, and Uma Thomas, Thrikkakkara MLA, on Wednesday claimed that the complaint against the United Democratic Front (UDF) over the alleged cyber campaign targeting K.K. Shailaja, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from Vadakara, was an attempt to divert attention from important issues in the constituency.

They, however, told the media that they accept the complaint at face value because many women political activists were being subjected to inhuman attacks. The MLAs also trained their guns at the Home department, claiming that though the LDF had filed a similar complaint on March 18, the police had not taken any action on it. They asked why the LDF candidate was not willing to hand over the morphed videos that were allegedly being circulated in family groups to the police.

Ms. Rema claimed that highlighting the alleged corruption in the purchase of personal protection equipment during the pandemic period, when Ms. Shailaja was the Health Minister, should not be seen as a personal attack. The RMP leader also alleged that the LDF candidate had not reacted when she had faced cyber attacks in the past. Ms. Shailaja had also supported one of the accused in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case, Ms. Rema added.