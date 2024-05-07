GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Current Congress govt in Telangana is worse than BRS regime, says BJP Tamil Nadu president Annamalai

May 07, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Annamalai addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) cadre at a meeting held in Jammikunta of Telangana’s poll bound Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Annamalai addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) cadre at a meeting held in Jammikunta of Telangana’s poll bound Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Congress came to power in Telangana by making false promises, and the current Congress dispensation is worse than the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Annamalai has alleged.

The successive governments of both parties have made resource-rich Telangana a poor State, he charged.

Mr. Annamalai was speaking at a Yuva Sammelan organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to muster support for party candidate from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency and sitting MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Jammikunta town of Karimnagar district on Monday.

“Unfulfilled” promises of Congress flayed

Terming the Congress party’s poll promises a “bundle of lies”, he flayed the ruling Congress on “unfulfilled” promises to farmers, women and elderly people. What happened to the promises of providing ₹2500 monthly financial assistance to poor women and ₹4,000 monthly pension to elderly people and farm loan waivers up to ₹2 lakh, he asked.

Taking a swipe at Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Mr. Annamalai said, “Mr. Reddy is roaming around with “donkey’s egg” symbol in hand, apologising to Telangana people that the Congress has come to power by telling lies.”

Whatever development happened in Telangana is because of the four BJP MPs who brought funds from the Central government for various development works in the last five years, he added.

Mr. Bandi Sanjay is a youth icon as he reflects the aspirations of youth and espouses their cause, he said, adding “Mr. Sanjay got arrested several times by the previous BRS government for exposing the question paper leak scam, injustices meted out to unemployed youth, and its misrule.”

He exhorted the BJYM cadre to vigorously campaign for Mr. Sanjay to ensure his victory from Karimnagar seat with a landslide margin and bring Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for the third term.

It is only under the Narendra Modi leadership that Telangana will regain its past glory and develop on all fronts, he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.