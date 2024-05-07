Current Congress govt in Telangana is worse than BRS regime, says BJP Tamil Nadu president Annamalai

May 07, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Congress came to power in Telangana by making false promises, and the current Congress dispensation is worse than the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Annamalai has alleged.

The successive governments of both parties have made resource-rich Telangana a poor State, he charged.

Mr. Annamalai was speaking at a Yuva Sammelan organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to muster support for party candidate from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency and sitting MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Jammikunta town of Karimnagar district on Monday.

“Unfulfilled” promises of Congress flayed

Terming the Congress party’s poll promises a “bundle of lies”, he flayed the ruling Congress on “unfulfilled” promises to farmers, women and elderly people. What happened to the promises of providing ₹2500 monthly financial assistance to poor women and ₹4,000 monthly pension to elderly people and farm loan waivers up to ₹2 lakh, he asked.

Taking a swipe at Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Mr. Annamalai said, “Mr. Reddy is roaming around with “donkey’s egg” symbol in hand, apologising to Telangana people that the Congress has come to power by telling lies.”

Whatever development happened in Telangana is because of the four BJP MPs who brought funds from the Central government for various development works in the last five years, he added.

Mr. Bandi Sanjay is a youth icon as he reflects the aspirations of youth and espouses their cause, he said, adding “Mr. Sanjay got arrested several times by the previous BRS government for exposing the question paper leak scam, injustices meted out to unemployed youth, and its misrule.”

He exhorted the BJYM cadre to vigorously campaign for Mr. Sanjay to ensure his victory from Karimnagar seat with a landslide margin and bring Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for the third term.

It is only under the Narendra Modi leadership that Telangana will regain its past glory and develop on all fronts, he said.