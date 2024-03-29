CPI candidate in Tiruppur hits the campaign trail 

March 29, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 06:10 am IST - TIRUPPUR

Sitting MP of Tiruppur K. Subbarayan who has been fielded by DMK-led alliance undertook campaign in Anaipalayam, Kumarapuram and other localities in 37th ward of Tiruppur City Corporation, seeking votes for a regime change at the national level, for safeguarding MSME and agriculture sectors.

Accompanied by Tiruppur City Corporation Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, DMK district secretary K. Selvaraj, and functionaries of CPI, Congress, MDMK, VCK and other allies, Mr. Subbarayan said a new government at the Centre needs to be installed to implement Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practices Act in fuller measure to safeguard the hosiery industry in Tiruppur. Entry of corporate entities into Tiruppur was causing the destruction of MSME units, which is next only to agriculture in generating employment, he said.

The policies for agriculture will be revamped to ensure remunerative prices to farmers for their produces, he said.