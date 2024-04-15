Counting centre in Virudhunagar inspected

April 15, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 07:25 am IST - Virudhunagar

Election Observers N.N. Ekka (General) and S. Sreejith (Police), along with District Election Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan, on Monday inspected facilities being provided at the counting centre for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The counting centre for the six Assembly constituencies of Sattur, Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Sivakasi, Tirumangalam and Tirupparankundram has been set up at Virudhunagar Vellaisamy Nadar Polytechnic College.

The officials inspected each of the counting hall for the six Assembly constituencies and the strong rooms where the EVMs and VVPATs would be kept after polling. They also inspected the halls where postal votes would be counted and the Returning Officers’ room and media centre.

The pathway provided for the counting agents and the security arrangements to be made by the police on the counting day were also inspected.

District Revenue Officer R. Rajendran and PWD Executive Engineer Azhagarsamy were among those who were present.

Maanwhile, the randomisation of polling officials for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat was done in the presence of Mr. Ekka and Mr. Jeyaseelan.