Countdown has started for exit of YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the countdown has begun for the end of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh, adding that the State needs the “double engine sarkar” to ensure the development of all sectors.

Addressing a public meeting in Kalikiri town of Annamayya district on May 8 (Wednesday), Mr. Modi accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of unleashing a reign of sand and land mafia, rowdyism and goondaism in the last five years.

“The State is plagued by a plethora of issues such as drinking water crisis, absence of industries, and anxiety among farmers, while the youth are being forced to migrate to other places in search of jobs,” said Mr. Modi.

Referring to the collapse of the wall of the Annamayya dam in Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency in November 2021, the Prime Minister blamed sand mafia for the dam tragedy which led to the washing away of 30 villages.

“I will give a pucca treatment to the mafia and goondas,” he said.

Accusing the YSRCP government of not cooperating with the Jal Jeevan Mission, Mr. Modi promised that the NDA, if voted to power in the State, would complete the Polavaram and other irrigation projects in the Rayalaseema at the earliest.

“The Rayalaseema region is a depository of sand and mineral wealth, apart from being a vibrant agricultural zone with talented youth. Blessed with several ancient temples, the region has tremendous potential for tourism. I came here to get your blessings,” Mr. Modi said, adding that his vision was “Andhra Pradesh Vikasam“.

The Prime Minister began his speech by greeting the crowd in chaste Telugu. The speech was interspersed with Telugu words, drawing a huge applause from the crowd.

Mr. Modi said that his vision was to bring the bullet train to South India. “Does Andhra Pradesh want a bullet train? The Rayalaseema awaits a vibrant industrial corridor. The Nandyala-Yerraguntla railway line is nearing completion, while the Kadapa-Bengaluru railway line has already been sanctioned. The new airport terminal is getting ready in Kadapa. All this development will be expedited only if the NDA government comes to power,” Mr. Modi said. He promised to set up a “special cold storage facility” to augment the tomato cultivation and food processing units in the Rayalaseema region.

‘Congress is creating divide’

“The Congress is undermining the culture and heritage of India. It is hatching conspiracies to divide the country into the North and South. Will we accept if the Tamil Naidu or Karnataka speaks of being a separate country?” he questioned. He alleged that the Congress tried to bring down the image of India, by “uttering racist remarks” in the USA recently.

Former Chief Minister of undivided A.P. and BJP candidate from Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy brought “violent politics” into Andhra Pradesh. Recalling the services of Mr. Modi during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the Prime Minister had resolved the 500-year-old Ram Janmabhoomi issue and the Ram Mandir was built in Ayodhya.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and the NDA MP candidates from Tirupati and Chittoor were also present.