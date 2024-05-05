GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress trying to mislead people with “false promises” again: Ponnala

The Congress party had failed to implement the six guarantees in 100 days of coming to power, he said

May 05, 2024 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Former Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah has alleged that the Congress party is trying to mislead people with its “false promises” one more time by bringing out a special manifesto for Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to newspersons here on May 4 he said except for one or two, the Congress party had failed to implement the six guarantees in 100 days of coming to power as promised before the Assembly elections. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had promised to write off farm loans up to ₹2 lakh but was unable to do it so far, and he was making a vow in the name of gods now that he would do it on August 15 to make people believe him one more time.

Stating that Mr. Reddy would “get an Oscar nomination in speaking lies”, the BRS leader sought to know what was the status of over 400 promises made by the Congress before the Assembly elections. As the elections were in progress and the polling day in Telangan was drawing closer the Congress party was misleading people with statements that it would be coming to power this time and Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister.

Similarly, the BJP too was trying to make believe people that the atmosphere was in its favour across the country forgetting that it had claimed the lives of over 700 farmers with some black laws on farming, fleecing people with taxes and disposing public sector undertaking and government properties during the last 10 years.

