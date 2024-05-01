Congress to be wiped out of politics, people will fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's wish: Rajnath Singh

May 01, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The people of the country are going to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's wish and wipe out the Congress from the politics of the country in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Mr. Singh was attending a nomination procession of the BJP candidate for the Northeast Delhi constituency, Manoj Tiwari. He said the "massive" crowd gathered for Mr. Tiwari's nomination assured him that the people have made up their minds to re-elect him from the Northeast Delhi constituency.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the people are going to fulfil two of Mahatma Gandhi's wishes including one that India should become a strong nation of the world, he said. "The country is marching forward with a new vision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has become a strong nation and its prestige has soared. Now when India speaks from international platforms, the whole world listens carefully," he said.

He said the other wish of Mahatma Gandhi was that Congress be disbanded after Independence. "Mahatma Gandhi had said the Congress should be disbanded after Independence. The people of the country are going to fulfil this wish of Mahatma Gandhi and the Congress is going to be wiped out from the politics of the country," he said.

The BJP is trying for a clean sweep in Delhi by winning all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies for the third time in a row since 2014. The party is pitted against INDIA block candidates of the AAP and the Congress on all the seven seats.