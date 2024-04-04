GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declares assets worth ₹20 crore

Rahul Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of ₹9,24,59,264 and showed the purchasing price of his self-acquired immovable assets as being worth ₹7,93,03,977 in the affidavit.

April 04, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Wayanad

PTI
Congress party’s sitting MP and candidate from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi files his nomination papers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad on April 3.

Congress party’s sitting MP and candidate from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi files his nomination papers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad on April 3. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking a successive term from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets of more than ₹20 crore in his nomination papers. Mr. Gandhi filed the papers before the returning officer on April 3.

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | SC asks Sharad Pawar faction not to use the clock symbol

He has declared movable assets to the tune of ₹9,24,59,264 and showed the purchasing price of his self-acquired immovable assets as being worth ₹7,93,03,977 in the affidavit. The affidavit also showed that the current market value of the self-acquired immovable assets as ₹9,04,89,000 and the value of the inherited assets as ₹2,10,13,598. Mr. Gandhi has claimed that he has a liability of ₹49,79,184.

In the affidavit, Mr. Gandhi has declared that he has ₹55,000 as cash in hand. In the last election, he had declared total assets worth ₹15,88,77,083 whereas in 2014, it was ₹9.4 crore.

