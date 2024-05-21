GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress demands apology from Modi for BJP leader’s comment that Lord Jagannath was a Modi bhakt

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate says crores of people have been insulted by BJP leader Sambit Patra’s comments

Published - May 21, 2024 08:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference. File.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on May 21 demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP leader Sambit Patra’s comments that Lord Jagannath is a bhakt (devotee) of Mr. Modi.

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate that Mr. Patra, the BJP’s candidate from Odisha’s Puri Lok Sabha seat, has insulted the sentiments and the faith of millions of Hindus. Mr. Patra, however, had apologised for the comment and maintained it was a “slip of tongue”.

“Is this the first time that our Hindu gods and goddesses have been insulted this way? Most certainly not. You will remember this picture that that was posted by BJP’s official X handle, showing Lord Ram as a child and holding his fingers, Mr. Modi taking him towards the temple. I am a practising Hindu and our sentiments have been hurt by your thinking,” Ms. Shrinate.

The irony is that the Lord guiding the universe is being described as a devotee of Mr. Modi, Ms. Shrinate added and recounted various instances when BJP functionaries compared the Prime Minister with God.

“He [Mr. Modi] has become so self-absorbed in such propaganda that he has started calling himself a messenger of God. What has happened to BJP leaders and the Prime Minister? Who has given them the licence to insult Hindu gods and goddesses?” asked Ms. Shrinate.

The Congress spokesperson claimed such divine comparisons are not new and dictators like Adolf Hitler and Kim Jong too have indulged in such propaganda.

“I do believe what Sambit Patra has said is an absolute insult to the faith that billions of Hindus have in their religion and gods. Crores of people have been hurt by the insult to Hindu gods and goddesses and Narendra Modi should apologise as it is paap [sin],” she said.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.