GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress claims Gujarat Assembly speaker canvassing for BJP, seeks EC action

Claiming that a constitutional post holder cannot campaign for a political party, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, in a complaint dated April 11, sought immediate action against Mr. Chaudhary from EC.

April 12, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on April 12 approached the Election Commission (EC) seeking action against Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary accusing him of violating the model code of conduct by canvassing for the BJP.

Claiming that a constitutional post holder cannot campaign for a political party, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, in a complaint dated April 11, sought immediate action against Mr. Chaudhary from EC.

In Gujarat, BJP drops nearly 50% of sitting MPs

Mr. Chaudhary organised a meeting in support of Banaskantha Lok Sabha BJP candidate Rekha Chaudhary, Mr. Doshi claimed, backing it with some video clips.

“Shri Shankar Chaudhary is the speaker of the Gujarat legislative assembly and has no right to campaign for any political party or any candidate,” Mr. Doshi said in his complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner.

The Congress leader said Mr. Chaudhary “ceased to be a member of a political party since the day he was appointed as the speaker of Gujarat state assembly”.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | After protests, BJP candidates from Vadodara and Sabarkantha announce they would not contest the elections 

As mentioned in Para-II of Chapter IX of ‘Parliamentary Traditions and Procedures Part-1’, “The moment a person becomes speaker, he becomes completely detached from political activities and he does not belong to any political party,” he said.

Mr. Chaudhary violated the principles of Parliamentary Traditions and Procedure Part-1, Chapter-IX, and therefore, immediate action should be ordered to restrain him from taking any political campaigning for the 2024 parliamentary elections, Mr. Doshi said in his complaint.

Reacting to the Congress’ claims, Gujarat BJP media convener Yagnesh Dave said it is up to the Election Commission to take a call on the complaint.

Elections to all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in the third phase on May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Gujarat

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.