Congress candidate from Karnal gets bail in 2023 case of blocking road during protest

The FIR was registered against 11 accused including Mr. Budhiraja at Kherki Daula police station after Youth Congress workers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway while protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

May 06, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Gurugram

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Congress candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat Divyanshu Budhiraja was on May 6 granted bail after he appeared in a city court in a case registered against him in March 2023 for blocking a road, police said.

The court granted him bail on a bond of ₹50,000, they said. The FIR was registered against 11 accused including Mr. Budhiraja at Kherki Daula police station after Youth Congress workers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway while protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, they added.

Advocate Anil Sura, counsel for Mr. Budhiraja, said that the police had presented a challan in the court in this case on November 30 last year.

"A notice was issued to Budhiraja by the court. He appeared in the court at around 10 am today in the court of judicial magistrate first class Rashmeet Kaur and obtained bail on the bond of Rs 50,000," he said Mr. Budhiraja told reporters that the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana had registered five cases against him, but he is "not going to bow down".

"Now the people of Karnal will respond to this dictatorship," he said.

Following a complaint by ASI Yogender Kumar, the FIR was registered against the accused under sections 147 (riots), 283 (obstruction in public way), 341 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC at Kherki Daula police station, said the police.

