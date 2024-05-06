GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress alleges that its social media professionals are being ‘harassed’ by police at behest of Modi, Shah

Allegations comes days after a member of the party’s social media wing was arrested on charges of circulating a doctored video of the Home Minister.

May 06, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress Chairperson Social Media and Digital Platform Supriya Shrinate. File

Photo Credit: ANI

Professionals working in the Congress’s social media department are being “harassed, questioned, intimidated and detained” by the police at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the party alleged on Monday.

The Congress party’s assertion came days after the Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested a national coordinator of the Congress’s social media team for allegedly uploading and circulating a doctored video of Mr. Shah online.

Arun Beereddy, 37, a native of Hyderabad, was arrested for being one of the people who allegedly uploaded the doctored video of Mr. Shah.

Fact-check | Misleading clips stir controversy over BJP’s stand on reservations and Constitution

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who heads the social media department, claimed that the BJP leaders were in a “panic” due to the prospect of a defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

“Narendra Modi and the BJP are going to lose the elections badly. Because the public has understood the conspiracy that if the BJP wins, it will abolish reservation and the Constitution,” Ms Shrinate said at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

“Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are seeing defeat before themselves. Therefore, on his instructions, professionals working with the Congress social media team are being arrested and their devices confiscated. This shows the panic and cowardice of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” she said.

“The Prime Minister, who runs the world’s biggest fake news factory, and the Home Minister, who boasts about this fake news factory, are scared. You got so scared that you started going after the professional youth,” Ms. Shrinate alleged.

She said that “Amit Shah’s Delhi Police” took action with great enthusiasm, but there was no action yet in a complaint by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee against BJP members spreading a doctored video of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

