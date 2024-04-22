GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress guarantees amount to allurements, inducements of voters, says JD(S); writes to EC

The letter also alleged that six of those 25 guarantees have direct impact and consequences on the minds of voters and these amount to "corrupt electoral malpractice" and "inducement of voters"

April 22, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
JDS State President H D Kumaraswamy at his house in Bengaluru.

JDS State President H D Kumaraswamy at his house in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

The Janata Dal (Secular) on April 22 urged the Election Commission to restrain the Congress from disseminating and distributing guarantee cards and alleged that they were aimed at promoting electoral bribery and inducing of voters in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

In a letter to the poll body, JD(S) State President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy noted that the Congress has published and released a manifesto for Lok Sabha elections under the heading — Nyay Patra which focuses on five Nyay — justice with 25 guarantees covering youth, women, farmers, workers and social justice.

BJP and JD(S) want the Congress’ guarantee schemes abolished, says Randeep Surjewala

"Under the above categorisation, the Congress has tried to reach out to various groups in society by announcing various promises and assurances which amount to allurements and inducements resulting not only in non-implementation of related promises but also causing a heavy burden on the exchequers of State and Central governments," it alleged.

The letter also alleged that six of those 25 guarantees have direct impact and consequences on the minds of voters and these amount to "corrupt electoral malpractice" and "inducement of voters."

The regional party also alleged that the Congress has gone one step ahead as the guarantee cards that are being distributed to households across India bear the promissory signatures of prominent Congress leaders — Rahul Gandhi and M Mallikarjun Kharge and an official endorsement purportedly containing QR code and also application form.

Congress conspiring to divide the country again based on religion, caste and geographical considerations: Meenakshi Lekhi

"These allurements and inducements to voters are in clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and violation of various provisions under the Representation of People's Act 1951," the JD(S) charged.

It urged the poll body to take swift and strong action to restrain the Congress party from distributing the guarantee cards to households to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections.

Related Topics

Election Commission of India / General Elections 2024 / Janata Dal - Secular / Indian National Congress / Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.