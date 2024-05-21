GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Compliments to people of Baramulla for unbreakable commitment to democratic values: PM Modi

Published - May 21, 2024 10:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, at a polling station in Baramulla on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, at a polling station in Baramulla on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 21, 2023, hailed the people of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as it recorded its highest-ever voter turnout, and said such active participation is a great trend.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which was once militancy-infested, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout at 59 per cent on a violence-free polling day on Monday.

Click here for India General Elections 2024 LIVE updates |

Polling stations in Baramulla were buzzing with energy as voters in large numbers thronged to exercise their right to vote.

"Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend," Mr,. Modi said in a post on X.

Mr. Modi's remarks came in response to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha's post, saying, "High voter turnout, over 58% in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people's determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers."

