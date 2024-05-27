GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Close shave for Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally as portion of dais caves in

Published - May 27, 2024 04:46 pm IST - Paliganj (Bihar)

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 27 had a close shave when a portion of the dais set up for one of his election rallies in Bihar caved in.

Mr. Gandhi was at Paliganj, on the outskirts of the state capital, to canvass for RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, who is contesting Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.

Ms. Bharti was leading Mr. Gandhi towards his seat when he was seen struggling for balance as a portion of the make-shift stage sagged.

An alert Ms. Bharti quickly held Mr. Gandhi by the hand, helping him regain his balance and they smilingly told anxious security personnel, who ran to help, that the Congress leader was fine.

