Chief Electoral Officer says counting centres across Tamil Nadu safe

All the counting centres across Tamil Nadu are safe and they are manned by security agencies as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons after a review meeting held with the poll officers, he said that all the centres were safe and there were no issues. “The centres had the representatives of the political parties... Any issue on the security or other aspects were attended to by the AROs concerned,” he said.

On the query about the non-functioning of CCTVs in some of the counting centres, he clarified that it had occurred due to various reasons in the districts. For instance, due to lightning or heavy rain, et al, but they were attended to at the fastest pace.

The para-military force personnel manned the counting centres and in outer areas, and the State police were deployed. Hence, there was no need for any apprehension.

He also said that the counting staff and the agents of the respective candidates would be allowed inside the counting centre as per the guidelines of the ECI. The officers have given adequate training to the staffs and the dos and don’ts too have been disseminated to them.

Ramanathapuram Collector B Vishnu Chandran, SP G Chandeesh and other officers explained the security arrangements made in the counting centre and the CCTV cameras installed in the venue. The CEO visited the centre and also interacted with the staff, officials said.