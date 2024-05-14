GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chief Electoral Officer says counting centres across Tamil Nadu safe

Updated - May 15, 2024 06:32 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 09:12 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo speaks at a meeting in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo speaks at a meeting in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

All the counting centres across Tamil Nadu are safe and they are manned by security agencies as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons after a review meeting held with the poll officers, he said that all the centres were safe and there were no issues. “The centres had the representatives of the political parties... Any issue on the security or other aspects were attended to by the AROs concerned,” he said.

On the query about the non-functioning of CCTVs in some of the counting centres, he clarified that it had occurred due to various reasons in the districts. For instance, due to lightning or heavy rain, et al, but they were attended to at the fastest pace.

The para-military force personnel manned the counting centres and in outer areas, and the State police were deployed. Hence, there was no need for any apprehension.

He also said that the counting staff and the agents of the respective candidates would be allowed inside the counting centre as per the guidelines of the ECI. The officers have given adequate training to the staffs and the dos and don’ts too have been disseminated to them.

Ramanathapuram Collector B Vishnu Chandran, SP G Chandeesh and other officers explained the security arrangements made in the counting centre and the CCTV cameras installed in the venue. The CEO visited the centre and also interacted with the staff, officials said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.