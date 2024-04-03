Election Commission reviews law and order in States and Union Territories

April 03, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission of India on April 3 met with top officials of all States and Union Territories to assess the law and order situation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in order to prevent illicit activities and ensure strict vigil along inter-state and international borders.

The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu was also attended by officials from Central agencies guarding the borders. The commission reviewed in detail critical issues pertaining to each state and UT.

Underscoring the commission’s commitment to ensuring free, fair, peaceful and inducement-free polls, CEC Mr. Kumar called upon all stakeholders to work together to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a level playing field.

Mr. Kumar directed States and UTs to ensure that every voter can exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation.

Some of the key issues discussed during the meeting included the need for enhanced coordination among neighbouring States and Union Territories, diligent deployment of Central forces, logistical support for movement and transport of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel in bordering poll going States, and the identification and monitoring of flashpoints in border areas that may have ramifications on the election process, the poll body said in a statement.

The commission underscored the importance of strict vigilance to curb the movement of contraband items, including narcotics, liquor, arms, and explosives across international borders. It also reviewed support from the Indian Air Force and Civil Aviation Department for sorties to ferry polling teams in challenging regions of 11 States, including Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Directions were given for adequate security measures to safeguard political functionaries and candidates based on threat perception, particularly in Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir. The recent violence and turmoil in Manipur and implications for conducting peaceful polls were also addressed, with the Commission urging swift action to assist internally displaced persons and ensure their participation in the election.