Cancelling poll rally permissions arbitrary, attempt to disadvantage NC: Omar Abdullah to ECI

National Conference (NC) candidate Omar Abdullah on Thursday approached the Election Commission of India and accused the administration of “unjust cancellations of scheduled campaigns” in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

“I am writing to express my utmost concern regarding the recent unjust cancellations of prior permissions granted to the JKNC by the Superintendent of Police Sopore, where the police were informed about the schedule to campaign and organise events,” Mr. Abdullah said.

He said the Superintendent of Police, Sopore, was demanding the party “to reschedule the same to other dates”. “The order is devoid and silent of any reason as to why campaigning rallies and meetings should be rescheduled. This denial of permissions is aimed at derailing the political campaign of the party and preventing the party from effectively carrying out its campaign,” Mr. Abdullah said.

The police have asked the NC to reschedule poll campaigns between May 9 and May 18 programs. This is likely to impact the poll rallies to be held by Mr. Abdullah on May 9, 12, and 10.

“The decision to cancel these permissions is not only arbitrary but also a blatant and egregious attempt to surreptitiously disadvantage the JKNC, as compared to other political parties. This discriminatory action is a direct assault on democracy and the principles of fair competition in the electoral arena. It is unconscionable that while some political parties enjoy unfettered access and support from the administration, JKNC is subjected to constant obstruction and harassment,” Mr. Abdullah said, in the letter to the ECI.

He said the selective targeting was not only undemocratic but also grossly violative of our fundamental rights. “It is demanded that the Commission take immediate cognisance of the said matter and issue necessary directions to the S.P. Sopore directing that the given campaign schedule be permitted to be carried out,” the NC candidate said.

He said failure to address the matter promptly “will only serve to undermine the credibility of the electoral process and erode public trust in the institution created to uphold the values of democracy”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr. Abdullah lost his cool in Kupwara’s Kalaroos area when he was directed by the administration to conclude his programme “earlier than the schedule”.

“This is the intervention the administration is indulging in, mainly the officers from outside. I am going to narrate stories from Pakistan, Russia and China, even from children’s books, but not conclude my speech before the scheduled time of 2 p.m.,” Mr. Abdullah told his supporters.

Mr. Abdullah’s fresh allegations came just a day after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti accused the administration of “denying her permission to hold rallies” in some pockets of Tral in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.