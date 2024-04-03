Campaign by candidates gathers momentum in Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency

April 03, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated April 04, 2024 06:59 am IST - TIRUPPUR

Mainstream candidates for Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency have seemingly adopted different strategies for campaign to cover the six Assembly segments during the two-week campaign duration.

The constituency accounts for six Assembly constituencies - Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South in Tiruppur district, and Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Anthiyur and Perundurai in the neighbouring Erode district.

The candidates invariably avoid the searing heat of the afternoon hours. It is in the interest of the public as well as cadres, according to a district-level functionary of CPI.

The CPI candidate K. Subbarayan started off his campaign in the urban pockets, while the BJP candidate A.P. Muruganandam chose to cover Gobichettipalayam and Perundurai before moving to the two Assembly segments in Tiruppur.

Out of the total of 15,98,443 voters in the Lok Sabha seat, Tiruppur North accounts for the highest electorate of 3,90,152, followed by Tiruppur South (2,66,788), Gobichettipalayam (2,54,133), Bhavani (2,37,909), Perundurai (2,33,338) and Anthiyur (2,16,123).

The AIADMK candidate P. Arunachalam begin his campaign in Perundurai from where he belongs.

In the 2019 election, there were 15,30,014 voters.

Mr. Subbarayan had polled 5,08,725 votes, defeating M.S.M. Anandan of AIADMK who secured 4,15,357 votes. In terms of vote percentage, these candidates secured 45.42 % and 37.08 % respectively.

In the 2019 election, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate P. Jaganathan secured 42,189 votes accounting for 3.77% of the electorate.

This time, the party candidate Seethalakshmi would scale up the vote share significantly, the party cadre say