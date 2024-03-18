Bulk WhatsApp messages with PM letter MCC violation, says Congress

March 18, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Slamming the Union government over messages sent to WhatsApp users from “Viksit Bharat Sampark” accounts, the Congress said the messages were a breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Several people in India — and some abroad — have received messages on WhatsApp with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing several government schemes, and seeking ideas and suggestions from the public. It also thanks them for their “support” on issues like “GST, abrogation of Article 370, new law on Triple Talaq, Nari Shakti Vandan Act to enhance women’s participation in the Parliament, the inauguration of a new Parliament building and strong steps against terrorism and Left-Wing extremism”.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said the MCC prohibits the “misuse of official mass media during the election period for … publicity regarding achievements” to boost the chances of the party in power in polls. The MCC kicked in with the announcement of polling dates on Saturday. The Election Commission of India declined to comment on the matter, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology did not respond to a request for comment.

Sources told The Hindu that Viksit Bharat Sampark was initially envisaged as a programme to gain feedback on public sector schemes, spearheaded by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances ( DARPG) and the IT Ministry. However, the scheme has been moved from the DARPG to the IT Ministry recently.